Will Kyren Williams pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -333 (Bet $33.30 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams has churned out a team-high 599 rushing yards (85.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Williams has also tacked on 19 catches for 166 yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Williams has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this year. He has hit paydirt on the ground in four games in all.

In two of seven games this season, he has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2

