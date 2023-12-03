Kyren Williams has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Browns have given up 105.9 rushing yards per game, 12th in the league.

Williams has taken 113 carries for a team-best 599 yards (85.6 ypg) this year while working his way into the end zone six times. Williams also figures as a receiver, catching 19 balls for 166 yards (23.7 ypg) and three TDs.

Williams vs. the Browns

Williams vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 10 opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Browns this season.

The 105.9 rushing yards per game given up by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

So far this season, the Browns have surrendered 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (66.7%) out of six opportunities.

The Rams have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 294 rushes this season. He's handled 113 of those carries (38.4%).

Williams has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (37.5% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 26 red zone rushing carries (54.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Williams has 7.9% of his team's target share (30 targets on 380 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 30 times this season, averaging 5.5 yards per target.

Williams has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of seven), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Williams has been targeted nine times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 20 ATT / 158 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 25 ATT / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

