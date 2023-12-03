Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Avalanche on December 3, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adrian Kempe, Cale Makar and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Avalanche Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 20 points in 20 games (eight goals and 12 assists).
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Kevin Fiala has 20 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Anze Kopitar has scored 10 goals and added nine assists through 20 games for Los Angeles.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Makar has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 27 assists (1.2 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 34 total points (1.5 per game).
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Mikko Rantanen is a top offensive contributor for Colorado with 30 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 18 assists in 23 games.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
