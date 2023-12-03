Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Adrian Kempe, Cale Makar and others in the Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has scored 20 points in 20 games (eight goals and 12 assists).

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Kevin Fiala has 20 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Anze Kopitar has scored 10 goals and added nine assists through 20 games for Los Angeles.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 at Coyotes Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Makar has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 27 assists (1.2 per game), contributing to the Colorado offense with 34 total points (1.5 per game).

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Mikko Rantanen is a top offensive contributor for Colorado with 30 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 18 assists in 23 games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

