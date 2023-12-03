The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Avalanche fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-135) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have gone 9-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Los Angeles' 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals eight times.

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 77 (9th) Goals 85 (3rd) 47 (1st) Goals Allowed 66 (12th) 15 (16th) Power Play Goals 19 (8th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings' 77 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 47 (only 2.4 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +30.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.