Kings vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Avalanche fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game.
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-135)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have gone 9-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
- Los Angeles' 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals eight times.
Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|77 (9th)
|Goals
|85 (3rd)
|47 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|66 (12th)
|15 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (8th)
|7 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (11th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Los Angeles has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings' 77 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 47 (only 2.4 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +30.
