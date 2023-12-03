The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 20 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 12 assists this season.

Fiala has six goals and 14 assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).

Anze Kopitar has posted 10 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (3-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .868% save percentage ranks 64th in the NHL.

Avalanche Players to Watch

Cale Makar has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 27 assists (1.2 per game), This places him among the leaders for Colorado with 34 total points (1.5 per game).

Rantanen's 30 points this season, including 12 goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Colorado.

This season, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon has 30 points, courtesy of eight goals (fourth on team) and 22 assists (second).

In the crease, Ivan Prosvetov has a .919 save percentage (11th in the league), with 125 total saves, while conceding 11 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put up a 2-1-1 record between the posts for Colorado this season.

Kings vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 1st 3.85 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 2nd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 7th 32.4 Shots 32.4 7th 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 17th 20% Power Play % 20.65% 16th 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 85.39% 6th

