The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Avalanche fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kings have gone 7-2-1 in their past 10 contests, scoring 35 goals while giving up 16 in that period. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (22.6%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Kings 4, Avalanche 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-130)

Kings (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (13-4-3 overall) have a -3-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Los Angeles has seven points (3-1-1) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Kings recorded just one goal, they lost.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 15 games (12-0-3, 27 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to register 16 points.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 7-3-3 (17 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-1-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 1st 3.85 Goals Scored 3.7 4th 2nd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 7th 32.4 Shots 32.4 7th 2nd 27.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 17th 20% Power Play % 20.65% 16th 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 85.39% 6th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.