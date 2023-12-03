Sunday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado has played 14 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Kings are 9-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Avalanche won the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and won that game.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+105) - Trevor Moore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (-128) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-175) 3.5 (+125)

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 3.5 1.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.5 1.6 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 6-3-1 6.5 4.3 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.3 2.3 11 25.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

