How to Watch the Kings vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
You can turn on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ to watch as the Kings and the Avalanche meet.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kings vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/11/2023
|Kings
|Avalanche
|5-2 COL
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 47 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 77 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|20
|8
|12
|20
|5
|7
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|20
|6
|14
|20
|14
|9
|30.8%
|Anze Kopitar
|20
|10
|9
|19
|7
|8
|56.1%
|Trevor Moore
|20
|11
|8
|19
|7
|11
|20%
|Quinton Byfield
|20
|4
|12
|16
|1
|9
|37.5%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche's total of 66 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|23
|8
|22
|30
|25
|13
|46.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|23
|12
|18
|30
|12
|12
|53.1%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|23
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|23
|4
|9
|13
|16
|17
|-
