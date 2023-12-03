The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kings vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/11/2023 Kings Avalanche 5-2 COL

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 47 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 77 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 20 8 12 20 5 7 100% Kevin Fiala 20 6 14 20 14 9 30.8% Anze Kopitar 20 10 9 19 7 8 56.1% Trevor Moore 20 11 8 19 7 11 20% Quinton Byfield 20 4 12 16 1 9 37.5%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche's total of 66 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players