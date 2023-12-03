The Los Angeles Kings' (13-4-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body
Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings' 77 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (+30) makes them second-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 85 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the league.
  • Colorado allows 2.9 goals per game (66 total), which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +19, they are fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.