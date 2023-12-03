Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Fiala? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:22 per game on the ice, is -4.

Fiala has scored a goal in five of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fiala has a point in 14 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Fiala has an assist in 11 of 20 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Fiala has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 20 Points 2 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

