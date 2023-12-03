Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers play the New England Patriots in Week 13 at Gillette Stadium, where they'll face Kyle Dugger and the New England Patriots defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Patriots' pass defense, continue reading.

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 158.3 14.4 2 20 11.17

Keenan Allen vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen has hauled in 97 catches for 1,117 yards (101.5 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles has the 10th-most in the NFL, with 2,679 (243.5 per game).

The Chargers put up 24.5 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the NFL.

Los Angeles carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.6 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chargers air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 60 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 67 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England ranks 14th in the NFL with 2,450 passing yards allowed (222.7 per game) and 17th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

This season, the Patriots' defense is 20th in the NFL with 22.5 points allowed per game and eighth with 316.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Patriots this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 129 32 Def. Targets Receptions 97 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1117 67 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 101.5 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 378 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

