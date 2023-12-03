When Keenan Allen hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Allen has been targeted on 129 occasions, and has 97 receptions, leading the Chargers with 1,117 yards (101.5 per game) while scoring seven TDs this campaign.

In five of 11 games this season, Allen has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0

