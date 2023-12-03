Keenan Allen has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the New England Patriots in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Patriots have conceded 222.7 passing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

So far this season, Allen has hauled in 97 passes on 129 targets for a team-best 1,117 yards and seven TDs, averaging 101.5 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Patriots

Allen vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 222.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Patriots have totaled 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Patriots' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Chargers Player Previews

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 92.5 (-115)

Allen Receiving Insights

In eight of 11 games this year, Allen has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allen has 32.0% of his team's target share (129 targets on 403 passing attempts).

He has 1,117 receiving yards on 129 targets to rank 33rd in NFL play with 8.7 yards per target.

Allen has a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has scored eight of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (26.7%).

Allen has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 TAR / 14 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 TAR / 10 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

