Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 game against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Allen's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Allen has been targeted 129 times and has 97 catches for 1117 yards (11.5 per reception) and seven TDs, plus two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quadricep
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec
- Quentin Johnston (FP/ribs): 21 Rec; 190 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (FP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|129
|97
|1,117
|378
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
