Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 game against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Allen's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Allen has been targeted 129 times and has 97 catches for 1117 yards (11.5 per reception) and seven TDs, plus two carries for six yards.

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Quadricep

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Quentin Johnston (FP/ribs): 21 Rec; 190 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (FP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 129 97 1,117 378 7 11.5

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0

