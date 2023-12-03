The December 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) and New England Patriots (2-9) features a showdown at the QB position, with Justin Herbert and Bailey Zappe leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the relevant numbers below.

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 11 Games Played 4 66.2% Completion % 48.7% 2,826 (256.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 158 (39.5) 20 Touchdowns 0 6 Interceptions 2 233 (21.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 0 (0) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

This year, the Patriots' defense is 20th in the NFL with 22.5 points allowed per game and eighth with 316.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England has surrendered 2,450 total passing yards (14th in NFL) and rank 17th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Against the run, the Patriots are seventh in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,035 (94.1 per game) and first in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.4).

On defense, New England is seventh in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.7%. It is seventh in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.8%.

Chargers Defensive Stats

