The Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots are set to play in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Herbert hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has run for 233 yards on 48 carries (21.2 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Herbert has also caught one pass for 10 yards (0.9 per game).

Herbert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. That was one of two games in which he found the end zone on the ground.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0 Week 10 Lions 27 40 323 4 1 4 15 0 Week 11 @Packers 21 36 260 2 0 8 73 0 Week 12 Ravens 29 44 217 1 1 4 47 0

