Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.7 per game.

Herbert has tallied 2,826 passing yards (256.9 per game) and a 66.2% completion percentage this season, throwing for 20 TDs with six INTs. In the ground game, Herbert has added 233 yards rushing on 48 attempts, including three touchdowns.

Herbert vs. the Patriots

Herbert vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 223 PASS YPG / PASS TD New England has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Patriots have given up nine players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New England has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Patriots have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Patriots yield 222.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Patriots have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Patriots' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Chargers Player Previews

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 248.5 (-115)

248.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of 11 opportunities this year.

The Chargers have passed 59.1% of the time and run 40.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert is No. 18 in the NFL averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (2,826 total yards passing).

In 10 of 11 games this season, Herbert completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 23 total touchdowns this season (76.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Herbert has passed 60 times out of his 402 total attempts while in the red zone (52.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-110)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has gone over his rushing yards total in 63.6% of his opportunities (seven of 11 games).

Herbert has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 11 red zone carries for 20.0% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-36 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 27-for-40 / 323 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 16-for-30 / 136 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 298 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

