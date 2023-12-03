Should you wager on Joshua Kelley finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Kelley has racked up 360 rushing yards (32.7 per game) on 88 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kelley has added five catches for 17 yards (1.5 per game).

Kelley has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 8 0 2 6 0

