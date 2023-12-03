Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are conceding the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, 94.1 per game.

Kelley has run the ball 88 times for 360 yards (32.7 ypg), with two rushing TDs. In the air attack, Kelley has tacked on five receptions for 17 yards (1.5 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kelley and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kelley vs. the Patriots

Kelley vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games The Patriots have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New England this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The Patriots allow 94.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked run defense this season.

So far this year, the Patriots have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 17th in league play.

Watch Chargers vs Patriots on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kelley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley hit his rushing yards over once in eight games played this season.

The Chargers have passed 59.1% of the time and run 40.9% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 279 rushes this season. He's taken 88 of those carries (31.5%).

Kelley has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.7% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

He has 13 red zone carries for 23.6% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.