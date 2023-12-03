On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jaret Anderson-Dolan going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

  • Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 12:04 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1
10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

