On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jaret Anderson-Dolan going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan stats and insights

Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 12:04 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

