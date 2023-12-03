Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 3?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jaret Anderson-Dolan going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson-Dolan stats and insights
- Anderson-Dolan is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Anderson-Dolan has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Anderson-Dolan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:51
|Home
|L 6-5 SO
Kings vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
