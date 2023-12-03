When the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots square off in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jalen Guyton get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Guyton has hauled in five passes on 13 targets for 45 yards and one score, averaging 15 yards per game.

Guyton, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0

