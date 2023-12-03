Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.7 per game.

So far this season, Guyton has reeled in five passes on 13 targets for 45 yards and one TD, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Guyton vs. the Patriots

Guyton vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 222.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Patriots have conceded 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in NFL play.

Chargers Player Previews

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Guyton Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Guyton has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Guyton has 3.2% of his team's target share (13 targets on 403 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 3.5 yards per target.

Guyton, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (3.3%).

Guyton has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

