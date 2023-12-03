The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans score an average of 65.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine allow.
  • San Jose State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • Hawaii has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Rainbow Wahine average 8.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Spartans give up (57.8).
  • Hawaii has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.
  • The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.0% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (36.4%).
  • The Spartans' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Rainbow Wahine have given up.

Hawaii Leaders

  • Brooklyn Rewers: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Imani Perez: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
  • Daejah Phillips: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Lily Wahinekapu: 7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Air Force L 54-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 Idaho State W 58-46 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Washington L 58-41 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/3/2023 San Jose State - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/30/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym

