How to Watch the Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hawaii vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score an average of 65.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine allow.
- San Jose State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.
- Hawaii has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Rainbow Wahine average 8.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Spartans give up (57.8).
- Hawaii has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.
- The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.0% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (36.4%).
- The Spartans' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Rainbow Wahine have given up.
Hawaii Leaders
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Imani Perez: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Daejah Phillips: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Lily Wahinekapu: 7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Air Force
|L 54-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Idaho State
|W 58-46
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Washington
|L 58-41
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/3/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.