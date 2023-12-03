The San Jose State Spartans (4-5) will try to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 65.0 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 58.3 the Rainbow Wahine allow.

San Jose State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.3 points.

Hawaii has a 2-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.

The Rainbow Wahine average 8.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Spartans give up (57.8).

Hawaii has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

The Rainbow Wahine are making 32.0% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Spartans concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Spartans' 42.8 shooting percentage from the field is 6.8 higher than the Rainbow Wahine have given up.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Imani Perez: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Daejah Phillips: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule