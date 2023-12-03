Hawaii vs. San Jose State December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-3) will face the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 11.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Imani Perez: 8.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 7.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
