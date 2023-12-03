The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 145.5 in the matchup.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -19.5 145.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Hawaii outing has gone over 145.5 points.

Hawaii's games this season have had an average of 144.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Rainbow Warriors have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -5000 odds on them winning this game.

Hawaii has a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 1 25% 77.2 146.2 67 142.8 137.8 Central Arkansas 5 62.5% 69 146.2 75.8 142.8 152

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

The Rainbow Warriors average only 1.4 more points per game (77.2) than the Bears give up (75.8).

When Hawaii totals more than 75.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Central Arkansas 3-5-0 1-2 3-5-0

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Central Arkansas 12-5 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 2-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

