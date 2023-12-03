The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) will meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Justin McKoy: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK Coleman: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK McClanahan: 11 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Mor Seck: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 72.9 148th 14th 61.8 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 32 163rd 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.5 60th 324th 11.1 Assists 12.4 230th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 13 291st

