Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (2-5) and San Jose State Spartans (4-5) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 58-55, with Hawaii taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine suffered a 58-41 loss to Washington.

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Hawaii vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 58, San Jose State 55

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine's signature win this season came in a 58-46 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on November 25.

The Rainbow Wahine have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Hawaii has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Hawaii Leaders

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Imani Perez: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Daejah Phillips: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Lily Wahinekapu: 7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

7.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Wahine's -62 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 49.4 points per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (89th in college basketball).

