Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 84-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 84, Central Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-22.3)

Hawaii (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Hawaii's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, and Central Arkansas' is 3-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Rainbow Warriors are 3-1-0 and the Bears are 3-5-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.2 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (107th in college basketball).

Hawaii averages 33.2 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) while conceding 28.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Hawaii connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (87th in college basketball), compared to the 4.3 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Rainbow Warriors score 98.9 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball), while giving up 85.9 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

Hawaii forces 12.5 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (232nd in college basketball play).

