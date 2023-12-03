The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-19.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

Rainbow Warriors games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

Central Arkansas has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.

A total of three Bears games this year have gone over the point total.

