The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hawaii Stats Insights

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 165th.

The 77.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 1.4 more points than the Bears give up (75.8).

Hawaii is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii scored the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (67.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 65.1.

When playing at home, Hawaii sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule