How to Watch Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hawaii Stats Insights
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 165th.
- The 77.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 1.4 more points than the Bears give up (75.8).
- Hawaii is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.8 points.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii scored the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (67.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 65.1.
- When playing at home, Hawaii sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 76-57
|Acrisure Arena
|11/25/2023
|San Diego
|W 77-66
|Acrisure Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Utah
|L 79-66
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/3/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/10/2023
|Hawaii Pacific
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/17/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
