The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rainbow Warriors have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Hawaii is 4-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 165th.
  • The 77.2 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are just 1.4 more points than the Bears give up (75.8).
  • Hawaii is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hawaii scored the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (67.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Rainbow Warriors surrendered 59.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 65.1.
  • When playing at home, Hawaii sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 San Diego W 77-66 Acrisure Arena
11/30/2023 @ Utah L 79-66 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/3/2023 Central Arkansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/10/2023 Hawaii Pacific - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/17/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.