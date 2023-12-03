When the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Gerald Everett score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett has posted 25 catches for 210 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 23.3 yards receiving.

Everett has posted a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1

