Los Angeles Chargers receiver Gerald Everett will be up against the New England Patriots and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Everett has posted 210 receiving yards on 25 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Everett and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Everett vs. the Patriots

Everett vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is conceding 222.7 yards per contest this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

Opponents of the Patriots have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Patriots' defense is ninth in the league in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Patriots on Fubo!

Chargers Player Previews

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Everett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Everett Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Everett has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has received 7.7% of his team's 403 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has 210 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 91st in league play with 6.8 yards per target.

Everett has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

With seven red zone targets, Everett has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.