Gerald Everett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Everett's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Everett has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 210 yards on 25 receptions (8.4 per catch) and three TDs. He also has two carries for four yards.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Quentin Johnston (FP/ribs): 21 Rec; 190 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Keenan Allen (DNP/quadricep): 97 Rec; 1117 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 25 210 127 3 8.4

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1

