Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Doughty against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Drew Doughty vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Doughty has averaged 25:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 20 games this year, Doughty has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Doughty Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

