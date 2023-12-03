The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Drew Doughty score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

  • Doughty has scored in three of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Doughty has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 27:28 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 22:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

