When the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots match up in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Derius Davis find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has amassed 44 yards receiving (on 12 grabs). He has been targeted 13 times, and is averaging 4 yards per game.

Having played 10 games this year, Davis has not tallied a TD reception.

Derius Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0

