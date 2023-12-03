How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will try to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
- In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.
- The Bluejays average 83.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 61.9 the Cornhuskers give up.
- When Creighton scores more than 61.9 points, it is 6-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- Nebraska has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton fared better when playing at home last year, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Bluejays were better in home games last year, allowing 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- The Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Nebraska sunk fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.