Will Cooper Kupp find his way into the end zone when the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns play in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp has 27 catches on 51 targets for 393 yards and one score, with an average of 56.1 yards per game.

Kupp, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0

