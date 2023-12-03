Cooper Kupp has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Browns give up 142 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Kupp has caught 27 passes on 51 targets for 393 yards and one score, averaging 56.1 yards per game this year.

Kupp vs. the Browns

Kupp vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The 142 passing yards per game given up by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

So far this year, the Browns have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-118)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet two times in seven games this year.

Kupp has been targeted on 51 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in NFL play), picking up 393 yards on 51 passes thrown his way.

Kupp, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (4.2%).

Kupp (six red zone targets) has been targeted 13.3% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

