The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four games in a row.

Chargers and Patriots betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Chargers vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 5.5 40 -250 +200

Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has an average total of 47.7 in their matchups this year, 7.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have been moneyline favorites six times this year. They've gone 3-3.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have combined with their opponents to score more than 40 points in five of 11 games this season.

New England has a 41.5-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread only twice in 11 games with a set spread.

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

New England has entered three games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Chargers vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24.5 8 23.5 23 47.7 8 11 Patriots 13.5 32 22.5 20 41.5 5 11

Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Los Angeles is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

The Chargers have put up only 11 more points than their opponents this year (an average of one per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by opponents by 100 total points (nine per game).

Patriots

New England has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Patriots have not hit the over once.

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 48.8 46.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26 26.8 25 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.8 22.8 ATS Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

