The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-9), losers of four in a row, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Los Angeles is a 6-point favorite in the matchup. This game has a point total of 41.

The betting insights and trends for the Chargers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Patriots. The Patriots' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Chargers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-6) 41 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-6) 41.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Los Angeles vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Los Angeles has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have covered every time (2-0) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

New England owns two wins against the spread this season.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or greater this season.

New England has seen three of its 11 games go over the point total.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.