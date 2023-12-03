The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7), losers of three games in a row, visit the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four straight, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

The Chargers score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 per contest the Patriots allow.

The Chargers rack up 30.7 more yards per game (347.5) than the Patriots give up per outing (316.8).

This season, Los Angeles rushes for just 9.8 more yards (103.9) than New England allows per outing (94.1).

The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Patriots have forced (11).

Chargers Away Performance

On the road, the Chargers average fewer points (23.2 per game) than they do overall (24.5). But they also allow fewer away from home (22.2) than overall (23.5).

The Chargers accumulate 352 yards per game in away games (4.5 more than overall), and give up 393.2 in away games (2.6 more than overall).

On the road, the Chargers pick up fewer rushing yards (92.8 per game) than they do overall (103.9). But they also allow fewer rushing yards in road games (101) than overall (110.6).

The Chargers successfully convert fewer third downs away from home (39.1%) than they do overall (43.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (37.7%) than overall (35.2%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Detroit L 41-38 CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay L 23-20 FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore L 20-10 NBC 12/3/2023 at New England - CBS 12/10/2023 Denver - CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock

