Going into their matchup with the New England Patriots (2-9), the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) will be keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 at Gillette Stadium.

The Chargers head into this matchup following a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.

Their last time out, the Patriots lost 10-7 to the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Quadricep Questionable JT Woods S Illness Out Nick Vannett TE Concussion Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Sir Taylor DB Illness Out Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Eric Kendricks LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Zack Bailey OT Back Out Quentin Johnston WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ezekiel Elliott RB Thigh Questionable Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Riley Reiff OL Knee Questionable Matthew Slater WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Andrews C Foot Limited Participation In Practice Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Chris Board LB Back Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out Sidy Sow OL Ankle Questionable Kayshon Boutte WR Shoulder Out

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: CBS

Chargers Season Insights

With 390.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their 11th-ranked offense (347.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Chargers rank eighth in scoring offense (24.5 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (23.5 points allowed per game) this season.

The Chargers own the 10th-ranked passing offense this season (243.5 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 280 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 20th in the NFL with 103.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 14th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.6).

With 15 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Chargers (+3) have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-5.5)

Chargers (-5.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-250), Patriots (+200)

Chargers (-250), Patriots (+200) Total: 39.5 points

