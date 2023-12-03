Chargers vs. Patriots Injury Report — Week 13
Going into their matchup with the New England Patriots (2-9), the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) will be keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 at Gillette Stadium.
The Chargers head into this matchup following a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.
Their last time out, the Patriots lost 10-7 to the New York Giants.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|JT Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Trey Pipkins
|OT
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|DB
|Illness
|Out
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zack Bailey
|OT
|Back
|Out
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Deatrich Wise
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Riley Reiff
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Andrews
|C
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Chris Board
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Ty Montgomery
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Chargers Season Insights
- With 390.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their 11th-ranked offense (347.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Chargers rank eighth in scoring offense (24.5 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (23.5 points allowed per game) this season.
- The Chargers own the 10th-ranked passing offense this season (243.5 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 280 passing yards allowed per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 20th in the NFL with 103.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 14th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.6).
- With 15 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (sixth in NFL), the Chargers (+3) have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
