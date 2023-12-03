The Los Angeles Chargers will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chargers will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Offensively, the Chargers rank eighth in the NFL with 24.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in points allowed (390.6 points allowed per contest). The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 13.5 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 22.5 points allowed per contest.

Chargers vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-5.5) Over (39.5) Chargers 25, Patriots 17

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 8.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Chargers contests.

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New England has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this year, three of New England's 11 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total for Patriots games is 41.5 points, 2.0 more than this game's over/under.

Chargers vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24.5 23.5 25.5 24.5 23.2 22.2 New England 13.5 22.5 14.8 23.0 11.8 22.0

