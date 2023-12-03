The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four in a row, on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Chargers are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. An over/under of 39 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Chargers play the Patriots. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Chargers vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Patriots have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Patriots have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied four times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging three points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 11 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost five times, and tied four times.

Chargers vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chargers have had the lead four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing five times (0-5), and have been tied two times (1-1).

The Patriots have led five times (2-3 in those games) and have been losing six times (0-6) at the conclusion of the first half.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), been outscored five times (1-4), and been knotted up three times (2-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Through 11 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

