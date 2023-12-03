The Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) will attempt to stop their three-game losing streak on December 3, 2023 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots (2-9), who have lost four games in a row, and best bets are available.

When is Chargers vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Chargers winning by a considerably larger margin (8.9 points). Take the Chargers.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 72.1%.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Patriots have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

New England has entered three games this season as the underdog by +210 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-5.5)



Los Angeles (-5.5) The Chargers are 3-7-1 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-0-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Patriots have covered the spread only twice in 11 games with a set spread.

New England has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) Los Angeles and New England combine to average one fewer point per game than the total of 39 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46 points per game, seven more than the over/under for this game.

Chargers games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

In the Patriots' 11 games with a set total, three have hit the over (27.3%).

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 101.5 7

Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 4 39.5 0

