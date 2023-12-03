When the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek's four catches are good enough for 32 yards (4 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on seven occasions.

Skowronek, in seven games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0

