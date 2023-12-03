Ben Skowronek was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 contest against the Cleveland Browns (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Skowronek's stats can be found on this page.

Skowronek's season stats include 32 yards on four receptions (8.0 per catch) and one touchdown, plus two carries for nine yards. He has been targeted seven times.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 32 18 1 8.0

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0

