Will Ben Skowronek Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ben Skowronek was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 contest against the Cleveland Browns (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Skowronek's stats can be found on this page.
Skowronek's season stats include 32 yards on four receptions (8.0 per catch) and one touchdown, plus two carries for nine yards. He has been targeted seven times.
Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Skowronek 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|32
|18
|1
|8.0
Skowronek Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|20
|1
|Week 9
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|1
|1
|-1
|0
