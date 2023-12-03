When Austin Ekeler suits up for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 13 matchup versus the New England Patriots (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ekeler will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler has 112 attempts for a team-high 428 rushing yards (53.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Ekeler also has 286 receiving yards (35.8 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.

Ekeler has scored a rushing TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0

Rep Austin Ekeler with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.