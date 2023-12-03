Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has a difficult matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, 94.1 per game.

Ekeler has rushed for a team-high 428 yards on 112 attempts (53.5 ypg), and Ekeler has gotten into the box four times. Ekeler also posts 35.8 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler vs. the Patriots

Ekeler vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The 94.1 rushing yards per game yielded by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked run defense.

So far this season, the Patriots have given up nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 17th among NFL defenses.

Chargers Player Previews

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his eight opportunities this season (37.5%).

The Chargers, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.1% of the time while running 40.9%.

He has handled 40.1% of his team's 279 rushing attempts this season (112).

Ekeler has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

He has 24 red zone carries for 43.6% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

Ekeler, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this season.

Ekeler has been targeted on 44 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 6.5 yards per target (95th in NFL).

Ekeler, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With seven red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD

